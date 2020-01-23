Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet raised Donegal Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $413.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $15.43.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.25%. Research analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Joseph Bixenman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $118,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,155 shares in the company, valued at $194,825.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

