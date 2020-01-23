CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

CSGS stock opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.99. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.33 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 50.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 18.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 5.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 529,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

