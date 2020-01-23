EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
Shares of EZPW stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $11.25.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1,652.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 480,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 452,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 113,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,087,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after buying an additional 86,532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.
EZCORP Company Profile
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.
