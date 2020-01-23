EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1,652.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 480,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 452,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 113,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,087,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after buying an additional 86,532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

