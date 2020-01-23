BidaskClub Downgrades City (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Sell

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHCO. ValuEngine cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on City in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Get City alerts:

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $80.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.91. City has a one year low of $69.15 and a one year high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.04. City had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that City will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other City news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,459 shares of company stock worth $358,578. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of City during the third quarter worth approximately $724,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of City by 4.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of City by 169.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of City during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of City by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.