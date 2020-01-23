First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 19.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,600 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $497,862.00. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $614,940.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

