BidaskClub Lowers CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) to Hold

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CDK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $56,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,340. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 73.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

