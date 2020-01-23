Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.10.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $34.89 on Thursday. Baozun has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baozun had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Baozun by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 151,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Baozun by 9.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Baozun by 341.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the third quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 61,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.