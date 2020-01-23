BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BancFirst stock opened at $61.57 on Thursday. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.86.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that BancFirst will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Gish sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $497,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,139,750. Company insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 54.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

