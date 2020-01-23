Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.75

Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €116.75 ($135.76) and last traded at €116.60 ($135.58), with a volume of 69106 shares. The stock had previously closed at €116.30 ($135.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €102.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion and a PE ratio of 14.71.

About Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

