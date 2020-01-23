zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $77.50

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €77.50 ($90.12) and last traded at €78.00 ($90.70), with a volume of 10637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €80.50 ($93.60).

ZO1 has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €101.33 ($117.83).

The stock has a market cap of $550.89 million and a P/E ratio of -77.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

