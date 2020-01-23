Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,941.22

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,941.22 ($25.54) and last traded at GBX 1,975.98 ($25.99), with a volume of 2787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,005 ($26.37).

RAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price objective (up from GBX 2,070 ($27.23)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,525 ($33.21).

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,099.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,173.53.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

