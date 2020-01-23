AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $802.00

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 802 ($10.55) and last traded at GBX 796.39 ($10.48), with a volume of 14295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 800 ($10.52).

The company has a market capitalization of $874.30 million and a PE ratio of 22.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 763.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 757.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. AVI Global Trust’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

