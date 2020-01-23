Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Melrose Industries (MRO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Melrose Industries (LON: MRO) recently:

1/20/2020 – Melrose Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 270 ($3.55). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Melrose Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Melrose Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Melrose Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/10/2019 – Melrose Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 250 ($3.29).

11/28/2019 – Melrose Industries was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.49) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 245 ($3.22).

11/28/2019 – Melrose Industries was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Melrose Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 250 ($3.29). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:MRO opened at GBX 244.30 ($3.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 236.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.25. Melrose Industries PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 154.20 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.58.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.