ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,000.00

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and last traded at GBX 1,005 ($13.22), with a volume of 57 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($13.15).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 991.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 913.84. The firm has a market cap of $687.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5.85.

About ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

