Financial Contrast: Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) versus FEC Resources (NASDAQ:FECOF)

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) and FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Primeenergy Resources and FEC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primeenergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Primeenergy Resources and FEC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primeenergy Resources 10.38% 12.05% 5.06% FEC Resources N/A -13.14% -12.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Primeenergy Resources and FEC Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primeenergy Resources $118.10 million 2.52 $14.53 million N/A N/A FEC Resources N/A N/A -$230,000.00 N/A N/A

Primeenergy Resources has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Primeenergy Resources has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FEC Resources has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Primeenergy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of FEC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of Primeenergy Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Primeenergy Resources beats FEC Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primeenergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,500 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract 72, an offshore license located to the north west of the Philippine Island of Palawan. It also owns 8.46%, 12.40%, and 19.46% interests in the Service Contract 14 Block A Nido, Block B Matinloc, and Block B1 North Matinloc located in the offshore northwest Palawan; and a 66.67% interest in the Service Contract 40 North Cebu covering an area of 340,000 hectares in the northern part of Cebu Island and adjacent offshore areas located in the Visayan Basin in the central part of the Philippine Archipelago. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia. FEC Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

