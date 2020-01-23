Contrasting TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) and Datang Intl Power Generation (NYSE:DIPGY)

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) and Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Datang Intl Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. TransAlta pays out -22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Datang Intl Power Generation pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TransAlta has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares TransAlta and Datang Intl Power Generation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $1.74 billion 1.18 -$152.76 million ($0.53) -13.75 Datang Intl Power Generation $14.11 billion 0.24 $186.19 million $0.22 16.86

Datang Intl Power Generation has higher revenue and earnings than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datang Intl Power Generation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TransAlta and Datang Intl Power Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 2 4 0 2.67 Datang Intl Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransAlta currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 39.46%. Given TransAlta’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Datang Intl Power Generation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TransAlta and Datang Intl Power Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta -4.07% -4.91% -1.63% Datang Intl Power Generation N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

TransAlta has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datang Intl Power Generation has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Datang Intl Power Generation beats TransAlta on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind. It also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives. The company operates facilities with approximately 9,331 megawatts of aggregate generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Datang Intl Power Generation Company Profile

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation, and power plant development in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Power Generation, Coal, and Other segments. The company generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, solar, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it managed an installed capacity of approximately 48,031.175 MW. The company also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminium smelting; the production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; the sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid wastes; the repair and testing of power equipment; and the provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.