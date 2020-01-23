Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) & Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Head to Head Survey

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

95.3% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Oasis Petroleum and Pioneer Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 2 12 5 0 2.16 Pioneer Natural Resources 0 4 19 1 2.88

Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $5.81, suggesting a potential upside of 123.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $178.78, suggesting a potential upside of 23.61%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum 7.78% -0.50% -0.25% Pioneer Natural Resources 7.88% 9.86% 6.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Pioneer Natural Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $2.32 billion 0.36 -$35.30 million $0.26 10.00 Pioneer Natural Resources $9.42 billion 2.54 $978.00 million $6.31 22.92

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Oasis Petroleum. Oasis Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Oasis Petroleum on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2017, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 45 million barrels of oil, 22 million barrels of NGLs, and 291 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 10 gas processing plants and 4 treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.