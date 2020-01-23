Critical Comparison: Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) & IOCHPE MAXION S/S (NYSE:IOCJY)

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Veoneer alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Veoneer and IOCHPE MAXION S/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer 0 5 4 0 2.44 IOCHPE MAXION S/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veoneer presently has a consensus target price of $24.29, suggesting a potential upside of 79.89%. Given Veoneer’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Veoneer is more favorable than IOCHPE MAXION S/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Veoneer shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Veoneer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Veoneer has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IOCHPE MAXION S/S has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Veoneer and IOCHPE MAXION S/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer -26.11% -27.00% -18.85% IOCHPE MAXION S/S 3.68% 8.65% 3.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veoneer and IOCHPE MAXION S/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer $2.23 billion 0.67 -$275.00 million ($3.17) -4.26 IOCHPE MAXION S/S $2.65 billion 0.33 $55.08 million $0.12 16.25

IOCHPE MAXION S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Veoneer. Veoneer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IOCHPE MAXION S/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IOCHPE MAXION S/S beats Veoneer on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors. It also offers ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD) solutions; and driver monitoring systems, LiDAR sensors, RoadScape positioning systems, and other technologies for HAD and AD solutions. Veoneer, Inc. is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About IOCHPE MAXION S/S

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wheels and Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, sidebars, and crossbars; and metal stampings for commercial vehicles, as well as agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles. In addition, the company offers light structural and automotive components, such as metal stampings for passenger vehicles, brake levers, pedal sets, welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces freight cars, railway wheels, and castings, as well as industrial castings and freight cars. Iochpe-Maxion S.A. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.