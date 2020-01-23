Brokerages Expect Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.54 Million

Brokerages expect Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) to announce $170.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.08 million to $170.78 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $162.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year sales of $655.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.24 million to $656.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $690.71 million, with estimates ranging from $684.65 million to $694.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $159.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 284.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 116,146 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 20.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at about $577,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

