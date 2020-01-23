$57.47 Million in Sales Expected for Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) to announce sales of $57.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Meet Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.70 million and the lowest is $57.30 million. Meet Group reported sales of $52.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meet Group will report full year sales of $211.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $211.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $233.97 million, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $240.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meet Group.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.20%.

MEET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Meet Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

In other news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Meet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meet Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Meet Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Meet Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meet Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,504,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 49,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEET opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $413.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.54. Meet Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.27.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

