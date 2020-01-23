Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Sets New 12-Month High at $874.00

Shares of Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 874 ($11.50) and last traded at GBX 870 ($11.44), with a volume of 11299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 868 ($11.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 791.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 800.94.

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 35 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 863 ($11.35) per share, with a total value of £302.05 ($397.33).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

