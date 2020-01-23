$19.64 Billion in Sales Expected for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) will post $19.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.35 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR reported sales of $24.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full-year sales of $77.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.49 billion to $78.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $77.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.06 billion to $82.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.41. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This is an increase from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 91.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 28.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

