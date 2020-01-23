Megaport (ASX:MP1) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.67

Megaport Ltd (ASX:MP1) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$11.67 ($8.28) and last traded at A$11.15 ($7.91), with a volume of 452101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$11.43 ($8.11).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -40.91.

About Megaport (ASX:MP1)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services. It also offers Internet exchange services. Megaport Limited has partnership with the Orixcom to enable enterprises and carriers with direct access to managed service providers and cloud service providers.

