Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Sets New 52-Week High at $464.00

Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 464 ($6.10) and last traded at GBX 462.50 ($6.08), with a volume of 101475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461 ($6.06).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Income REIT from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 589 ($7.75) and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 428.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 425.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Secure Income REIT’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

About Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR)

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

