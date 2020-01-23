Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.79

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$63.79 and last traded at C$63.77, with a volume of 312032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.55.

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$60.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1,311.69, a current ratio of 1,409.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 5.4400005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.61, for a total value of C$1,703,322.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,938,754.02. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,188.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

