Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re (ASX:SCP) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.85

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.85 ($2.02) and last traded at A$2.82 ($2.00), with a volume of 1016296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$2.83 ($2.01).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 22.66.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

In other Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re news, insider Philip Clark purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.73 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$327,000.00 ($231,914.89).

About Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re (ASX:SCP)

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

