CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.40

Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.40 and last traded at C$23.28, with a volume of 339365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CI Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$527.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.5199998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.72, for a total transaction of C$51,835.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$438,126.06. Also, Director David C. Pauli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$220,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 550,000 shares in the company, valued at C$12,124,750. Insiders have sold 37,421 shares of company stock worth $806,418 over the last three months.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

