Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.23

Shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 43735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

