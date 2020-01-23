Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.41

Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$61.41 and last traded at C$60.89, with a volume of 75663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$56.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 148.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$109.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.