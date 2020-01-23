NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.55

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$57.55 and last traded at C$57.46, with a volume of 125925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get NEWMONT GOLD-TS alerts:

The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.05.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.07 billion.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS Company Profile (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.