IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.12 Million

Analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will post sales of $26.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.54 million and the lowest is $25.70 million. IntriCon posted sales of $30.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year sales of $112.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $112.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $121.73 million, with estimates ranging from $118.30 million to $125.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IntriCon.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.68 million. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IntriCon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in IntriCon by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IntriCon by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIN stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.65. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.