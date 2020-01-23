Brokerages Expect Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report sales of $108.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.55 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. Bottomline Technologies reported sales of $104.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year sales of $448.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $446.99 million to $449.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $499.94 million, with estimates ranging from $492.61 million to $508.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

In other news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 247.92 and a beta of 1.10. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01.

Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

