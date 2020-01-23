Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. Artesian Resources has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.55 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director William C. Wyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $73,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $716,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,260,000 after buying an additional 35,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 34,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 100,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 3.8% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 72,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

