Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $197.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.35. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $5.21.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Elevate Credit’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 11,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $43,884.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 471,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 938.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 37.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 21.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 276,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.