Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Shares of Addus Homecare stock opened at $97.67 on Thursday. Addus Homecare has a one year low of $57.94 and a one year high of $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark L. First sold 690,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $56,959,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,915.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $2,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,108,743.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 742,039 shares of company stock worth $61,786,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Addus Homecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus Homecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 31.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 160.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.