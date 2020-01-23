Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith acquired 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,543.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 10.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 189.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

