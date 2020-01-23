Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Genprex stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Genprex has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Genprex alerts:

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Genprex as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.