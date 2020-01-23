Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Genprex stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Genprex has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.28.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07.
Genprex Company Profile
Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.
Read More: What are gap-down stocks?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.