Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ferroglobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.82.
NASDAQ:GSM opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 137,735 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 373,300 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.