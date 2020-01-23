Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ferroglobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.82.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $381.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 137,735 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 373,300 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

