Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ERFSF. BNP Paribas lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $538.54 on Thursday. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $334.00 and a 1-year high of $573.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $552.18 and its 200-day moving average is $489.95.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

