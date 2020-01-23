Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HTHT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.02.

Shares of HTHT opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 102.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 3,606.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,689,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,747 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,722,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,703,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,757,000 after purchasing an additional 656,201 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 303,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 231,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

