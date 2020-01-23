Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,519.91% and a negative return on equity of 125.37%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.76% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

