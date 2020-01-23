HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

HUYA opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 1.77. HUYA has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HUYA by 28.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in HUYA by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in HUYA in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HUYA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

