Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.92.

NBIX stock opened at $103.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,263.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,899,922.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,465 shares of company stock worth $4,237,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $64,739,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,023,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,734,000 after acquiring an additional 265,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 330.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 127,195 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $9,374,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,805,000 after acquiring an additional 91,310 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

