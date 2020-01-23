CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHFS opened at $0.93 on Thursday. CHF Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.29). CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 229.50% and a negative net margin of 317.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CHF Solutions will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHFS. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

