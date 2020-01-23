FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Argonaut Gold Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the mining company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$88.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of AR opened at C$1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $301.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.11. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.44 and a 1-year high of C$2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.