FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Fastenal in a research note issued on Sunday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FAST. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

FAST stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $37.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 504.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $637,806.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $157,448.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

