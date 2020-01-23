Oppenheimer Weighs in on Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.55) for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.60. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $47.11.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 101,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 62,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $48,752.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $494,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,092 shares of company stock worth $1,017,533 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Earnings History and Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Altus Midstream Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share
Altus Midstream Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Argonaut Gold Inc Issued By National Bank Financial
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Argonaut Gold Inc Issued By National Bank Financial
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2021 Earnings
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2021 Earnings
CGI Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts
CGI Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Iamgold Corp’s FY2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Iamgold Corp’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report