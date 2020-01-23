Oppenheimer Weighs in on Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.55) for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.60. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $47.11.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 101,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 62,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $48,752.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $494,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,092 shares of company stock worth $1,017,533 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

