CGI Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for CGI Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21. The business had revenue of C$2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.99 billion.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

