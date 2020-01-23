Research Analysts Set Expectations for Iamgold Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iamgold in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.07. Iamgold has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Iamgold by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 48,522,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020,206 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,938,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Iamgold by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,795,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,109 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Iamgold by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914,882 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Iamgold by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $790,700.00.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

