Raymond James Comments on Slate Retail REIT’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:SRT)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Slate Retail REIT in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Slate Retail REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$45.61 million for the quarter.

Earnings History and Estimates for Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT)

